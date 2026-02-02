Gamescom LATAM 2026 launches business ticket sales with Early Bird discounts

In-person business tickets include access to Preview Day on April 29th and industry-only areas.

Early Bird buyers can save up to 10% on selected business ticket categories.

Gamescom LATAM has opened business ticket sales for its 2026 edition with Early Bird pricing available until February 23rd.

The event, which takes place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, hosts a consumer expo for developers and publishers to showcase their games to the public, as well as a B2B element featuring networking opportunities and a conference schedule with talks on the latest industry trends.

The early bird pricing offer includes up to 10% discounts on selected ticket categories and is available via the event’s official website.

Digital hub networking

Business tickets are designed to support networking and deal-making through the Gamescom LATAM Digital Hub, which allows industry professionals to schedule meetings ahead of and during the event.

Meanwhile, in-person business ticket holders will also gain access to a curated programme of panels and talks focused on knowledge sharing and professional development.

A new addition for 2026 is the launch of the Connect 1 and Connect 2 stages, which will host B2B-only content and be accessible exclusively to business ticket holders.

Gamescom LATAM 2026 will run from April 30th to May 3rd at Distrito Anhembi in São Paulo, with Preview Day on April 29th. The event is organised by Koelnmesse, Omelete Company, BIG Festival, and the German Games Industry Association (Game).