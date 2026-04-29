Brazil wants to produce games, not just consume them as Gamescom LATAM 2026 kicks off

Gamescom LATAM has officially kicked off in Sao Paulo, Brazil with a key ambition for the country’s games industry: it’s time to produce games for the world, not just consume them.

In its third year, the event works akin to the Cologne mothership: a B2B space for meetings while also providing sessions diving into industry trends and the region’s development, combined with a consumer expo that last year brought in 130,000 people to play games and experience gaming culture.

Taking to the stage, Gamescom LATAM CEO Gustavo Steinberg said it was important for Brazil to stop being just a game-consuming country and become a game producing one.

Event organisers have paid travel and accommodation expenses for media and publishers around the world to attend the show in an effort to gain exposure for the industry and potentially cut deals to launch games globally. It was claimed on stage that last year’s Gamescom LATAM that last year’s show resulted in $RS850 million ($169m USD) business prospects.

Market size

According to Newzoo estimates, Brazil’s games market ranked ninth for revenue in 2025 at $2.7bn. Out of the top 10 revenue generators, Brazil ranked third for players with 123.3m, behind China and the United States.

Appmagic estimates show the country’s mobile games market racked up $562m from gross player spending, ranking 14th in the world. Meanwhile, the market accumulated 4.2 billion downloads on the App Store and Google Play in 2025, ranking third.

In recent years, Brazil has established a legal framework for its games industry, providing a platform for better government support for the sector. The country has also established programs like the Brazil Games Accelerator to help attract investment and launch games on the world stage. Check out our interview on that initiative here.

PocketGamer.biz will be at Gamescom LATAM this week to report on the show and provide insights on the state of Brazil’s games market.

Full disclosure: Our flights and hotel were expensed by the event organisers. Our coverage remains neutral.