What The Clash? wins Best Mobile Game at Gamescom LATAM BIG Festival Awards

Triband’s party game What The Clash? won the accolade for Best Mobile Game at the Gamescom LATAM Big Festival Awards 2026.

The ceremony celebrated games and studios both in the Latin America region and worldwide. Poti Poti Studio’s Is This Seat Taken?, also available on mobile, took home the award for Best Casual Game.

Elsewhere, Best Game: Brazil went to Pulsatrix Studios’ A.I.L.A., Best Game: Latin America went to The Dreamerians’ A Rat’s Quest - The Way Back Home and Best Game was awarded to Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.

You can view the full list of winners below.

BIG Festival Awards winners:

Best Student Game : Tellyport

: Tellyport Best Casual Game : Is This Seat Taken?

: Is This Seat Taken? Best Audio : Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Best Art : Moomintroll: Winter’s Warmth

: Moomintroll: Winter’s Warmth Innovation : Goodnight Universe

: Goodnight Universe Best Multiplayer : Capote

: Capote Best Narrative : The Roottrees Are Dead

: The Roottrees Are Dead Best Gameplay : Mio: Memories In Orbit

: Mio: Memories In Orbit Best Game: Latin America : A Rat’s Quest – The Way Back Home

: A Rat’s Quest – The Way Back Home Best Game: Brazil : A.I.L.A.

: A.I.L.A. Best Game : Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Best Mobile Game : WHAT THE CLASH?

: WHAT THE CLASH? Best XR/VR Game : Jolly Match: First MR Match-3 Puzzles

: Jolly Match: First MR Match-3 Puzzles Best Children’s Game : Reggie, His Cousin, Two Scientists and Most Likely the End of the World

: Reggie, His Cousin, Two Scientists and Most Likely the End of the World BIG Impact : I Don’t Want To Be A Good Woman

: I Don’t Want To Be A Good Woman Best Unreleased Game: Tavern Keeper

Special Awards

WINGS Awards: TetherGeist

Honorable Mentions

Best Game: Dispatch

Best Game: Latin America: Kentum

Best Game: Brazil: Master Lemon: The Quest for Iceland

Best Audio: Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault

Best Gameplay: The Alters