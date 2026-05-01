What The Clash? wins Best Mobile Game at Gamescom LATAM BIG Festival Awards
Triband’s party game What The Clash? won the accolade for Best Mobile Game at the Gamescom LATAM Big Festival Awards 2026.
The ceremony celebrated games and studios both in the Latin America region and worldwide. Poti Poti Studio’s Is This Seat Taken?, also available on mobile, took home the award for Best Casual Game.
Elsewhere, Best Game: Brazil went to Pulsatrix Studios’ A.I.L.A., Best Game: Latin America went to The Dreamerians’ A Rat’s Quest - The Way Back Home and Best Game was awarded to Sandfall Interactive's Clair Obscur: Expedition 33.
You can view the full list of winners below.
BIG Festival Awards winners:
- Best Student Game: Tellyport
- Best Casual Game: Is This Seat Taken?
- Best Audio: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Best Art: Moomintroll: Winter’s Warmth
- Innovation: Goodnight Universe
- Best Multiplayer: Capote
- Best Narrative: The Roottrees Are Dead
- Best Gameplay: Mio: Memories In Orbit
- Best Game: Latin America: A Rat’s Quest – The Way Back Home
- Best Game: Brazil: A.I.L.A.
- Best Game: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
- Best Mobile Game: WHAT THE CLASH?
- Best XR/VR Game: Jolly Match: First MR Match-3 Puzzles
- Best Children’s Game: Reggie, His Cousin, Two Scientists and Most Likely the End of the World
- BIG Impact: I Don’t Want To Be A Good Woman
- Best Unreleased Game: Tavern Keeper
Special Awards
WINGS Awards: TetherGeist
Honorable Mentions
Best Game: Dispatch
Best Game: Latin America: Kentum
Best Game: Brazil: Master Lemon: The Quest for Iceland
Best Audio: Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault
Best Gameplay: The Alters
Full disclosure: Our flights and hotel were expensed by the event organisers. Our coverage remains neutral.