Gamez Quest launches to deliver premium Arabic localisation for global publishers

The studio positions itself as a cultural safety net for developers entering Saudi Arabia.

The founders say 2025 offers the right mix of market maturity and global demand.

Vision 2030 built the infrastructure, but specialised localisation partners were still missing.

Gamez Quest has officially launched in Riyadh as a new Arabic localisation studio designed to help global publishers bring their games to Middle East audiences.

The service provider told PocketGamer.biz that its role is to act as a safety net for global studios by providing the local expertise needed to navigate Saudi cultural nuances, humour and dialects.

Rather than simple translation, the team focuses on protecting a game's creative identity while making it feel native to Arabic-speaking players.

Led by a Saudi team, Gamez Quest provides localisation services for publishers across PC, console, mobile and VR.

Gamez Quest operates as a new venture closely connected to TrueGaming, which has spent two decades serving Saudi Arabia’s gaming community through media, events and esports.

Ecosystem gap

The company said Vision 2030 has built the physical and regulatory foundations for the industry, but the region still lacks specialised localisation partners to complete the ecosystem.

At the same time, global publishers facing slower growth in Western markets are turning to MENA for new opportunities but often lack the local insight to enter effectively.

“For years, the MENA region has been served by generic translation, but the industry has matured beyond that," said TrueGaming CEO and founder Mohammed Albsimi. “The critical gap Gamez Quest fills is the shift from simple translation to deep culturalisation.

He added: “We have seen major titles miss the mark because they treated Arabic as just another language pack rather than a cultural entry point. Gamez Quest fills this void by offering a 'safety net' of local expertise."