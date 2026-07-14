GDAI launches Supernova to support India's next generation of game studios

Supernova offers mentorship, publisher access, funding readiness and AI-focused guidance.

Applications close on July 31st, with the first cohort to be announced in August 2026.

The programme will conclude with a Demo Day at IGDC 2026.

The Game Developer Association of India (GDAI) has launched Supernova, a national incubation programme to help game studios progress from development to publishing through mentorship and funding access.

Developed with partners including Tencent, PhonePe's Indus Appstore, 1312 Interactive and Sanchi Connect, the programme will support 40 high-potential Indian studios in its first year.

Applications are open, with the first cohort due to be announced in August. Applications close on July 31st, 2026. Interested studios can apply here.

Supernova is aimed at studios across different stages of development, from student teams and early prototypes to publisher-ready and investment-ready companies.

Participants will receive stage-specific mentorship, publisher and investor readiness support, AI-focused game development guidance, cloud infrastructure, startup tools, and direct connections to publishers, platform holders and ecosystem partners.

Industry growth

According to GDAI, the programme addresses challenges facing India's indie game development ecosystem, including access to structured mentorship, venture funding, publishing opportunities and guidance on integrating AI into game development.

The organisation said the initiative also supports its long-term vision of expanding India's game development industry.

The incubator will conclude with a Demo Day at the India Game Developer Conference (IGDC) 2026, where participating studios will present their projects to publishers, investors and industry leaders.

“Over the past few months, our conversations with founders across India have revealed a common set of challenges," said GDAI CEO Shruti Verma.

“Many studios struggle to move from building games to building sustainable businesses, securing publisher access, raising growth capital, adopting AI-driven production workflows, and navigating the path from prototype to commercial success.

“Through Supernova, we're bringing together mentorship, publishing access, AI expertise and industry networks to help founders build investment-ready, globally competitive game studios."