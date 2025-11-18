GeeMee expands Asia-Pacific presence with dual strategic events at Pocket Gamer Connects

Geemee hosts its first Bangkok Supper Club

Diamond sponsor at PGC Korean

Company plans to transform UA and monetisation for developers

Leading AI ad tech platform GeeMee hosts an exclusive meetup for industry leaders in Bangkok during Gamescom Asia 2025 and takes diamond sponsorship at the inaugural Korea conference, signalling a commitment to reshaping mobile game monetisation across the region.

GeeMee, the AI-powered advertising technology platform, has successfully concluded two landmark events as part of Pocket Gamer Connects' APAC expansion in Q4 2025. The company hosted its first high-profile business dinner in Southeast Asia during the Bangkok Supper Club and served as diamond sponsor at the inaugural Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Korea, marking a significant milestone in its regional growth strategy.

The dual-event approach reflects GeeMee's commitment to engaging with the Asia-Pacific gaming ecosystem through varied touchpoints. In Bangkok, the company convened an exclusive, invitation-only networking dinner designed to foster deeper business relationships with high-value partners across Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, in Korea, GeeMee took centre stage with thought leadership presentations and comprehensive exhibition presence, positioning itself at the forefront of conversations around the evolution of mobile game monetisation.

As a global advertising platform, GeeMee's participation in these events underscores its mission to help game developers and publishers worldwide rethink the fundamental logic of user acquisition and monetisation. The company is challenging the industry to move beyond traditional approaches and embrace more sophisticated strategies that leverage artificial intelligence and data-driven optimisation to balance revenue generation with player satisfaction.

The timing of these events coincides with a critical inflection point in mobile gaming. The industry is witnessing a fundamental shift in monetisation models, particularly within the hyper-casual and broader mobile gaming segments. Developers are increasingly moving away from pure in-app advertising (IAA) strategies toward hybrid approaches that combine IAA with in-app purchases (IAP). This evolution reflects growing pressure on user acquisition costs and the need for more diversified revenue streams that can sustain long-term growth.

"The mobile game industry stands at a crossroads," said Alex, CMO at GeeMee. "We're seeing monetisation models evolve in real-time, with developers seeking new ways to maximise revenue without compromising user experience. GeeMee's AI-driven technology is specifically designed to address this challenge by precisely identifying user value and helping developers achieve sustainable growth through optimised retention and monetisation strategies."

This capability resonates particularly strongly in markets like Korea, where developers prioritise long-term user retention and player experience over short-term revenue extraction. Korean game studios, known for their sophisticated approach to player engagement, are increasingly receptive to solutions that can enhance LTV while maintaining the delicate balance between monetisation and user satisfaction. GeeMee's flagship solution, GeeMee GamePlay Ads, combines interactive playable ad experiences with predictive user targeting and dynamic creative optimisation, serving partners across emerging and established markets globally.

At the Bangkok Supper Club, GeeMee leveraged the intimate setting to engage in substantive discussions about the unique challenges facing Southeast Asian developers, including rising UA costs, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the need for culturally adapted monetisation approaches. The event provided GeeMee for collaborative problem-solving and strategic partnership development in one of the world's fastest-growing mobile gaming markets.

In Korea, Sean Yuh, Head of Publisher Relations at GeeMee, delivered a keynote session titled "Turning Play Into Performance With Gameplay Ads." The presentation showcased how GeeMee GamePlay Ads is transforming mobile monetisation by seamlessly integrating interactive advertising into gameplay mechanics. Drawing on GeeMee's extensive industry experience, the session highlighted best practices in creative optimisation, engagement design, and data-driven performance improvement. All of these innovations are powered by the company's proprietary AI engine that drives GeeMee Interactive Playable Ads' superior performance.

The contrast between the two events illustrates GeeMee's multifaceted approach to market development. Bangkok featured a high-end business dinner, while Korea showcased a conference presentation format. By combining intimate relationship-building with public thought leadership, the company is establishing itself as both a trusted partner and an industry innovator across diverse Asia-Pacific markets.

Looking ahead, GeeMee's dual presence at these Pocket Gamer Connects events represents more than regional expansion. It signals the company's commitment to actively shaping the future of mobile game monetisation. As the industry grapples with evolving player expectations, platform policy changes, and increasing competition for user attention, GeeMee positions itself as the technology partner that can help developers navigate complexity while unlocking sustainable growth.

The success of these events establishes a strong foundation for GeeMee's continued engagement with the APAC gaming community. The company plans to build on the relationships and insights gained through these initiatives, working collaboratively with developers and publishers to advance monetisation strategies that respect player experience while delivering measurable business outcomes.

For developers interested in exploring how AI-driven ad technology can enhance their monetisation strategies while preserving user retention, GeeMee invites continued conversation. Visit geemee.ai to learn more about the platform's capabilities and connect with the team.