GenAI firm Tripo raises $445m two months after Series A3 round

Backers include Perfect World, Yanqu Games, 37 Interactive Entertainment and 4399 Network.

"AI models are iterating very fast, so the funding rounds for AI companies are speeding up as well."

GenAI tech firm Tripo AI has raised approximately ¥3 billion ($445m) in Series B and B+ financing rounds.

The company aims to use the funds to fuel the development of its generative 3D models, expanding its computing infrastructure for AI training and product development.

Major and strategic investors included Perfect World, Yanqu Games, 37 Interactive Entertainment, ThunderSoft, BlueFocus and SPC. Other backers featured 4399 Network, CMC Capital Partners, T-Capital and others.

More funding

The funding comes just two months after we reported the company’s $150 million Series A3 financing round. The company raised $50 million back in March, before later raising nearly $200m from its Series A+ and A++ rounds. It later secured $150m in a Series A3.

PocketGamer.biz asked why it had raised more money so soon and if the Series A investment had already been spent. A spokesperson simply said that AI models “are iterating very fast, so the funding rounds for AI companies are speeding up as well”.

When it comes to services provided for games, the spokesperson said Tripo was founded “with the goal of democratising game development and user-generated content”, a phrase often used by tech companies.

“The Tripo ecosystem spans foundation models, products, developer tools and platforms that support game development, including the Tripo P2.0 Preview that just launched at Gamescom,” the spokesperson told us.

“It’s a production-grade native 3D diffusion ‘Smart Mesh’ model built to generate engine-ready 3D assets. Whereas P1.0, launched in March this year, was the industry’s first model to generate production-ready models within seconds, P2.0 leans further into workflow readiness with native quad topology and feature up to 50K triangles / 25K quads.”