Tripo AI raises $150m in Series A3 funding round

Gaming, automotive, internet and technology investors backed the funding round.

Existing investors INCE Capital and Genesis Capital increased their investments.

The company also aims to accelerate global commercialisation and expand its industry ecosystem.

Tripo AI has raised $150 million in its Series A3 financing round to increase investment in core algorithm development.

The funding round attracted a mix of strategic and financial investors. Automotive investors included Geely Capital alongside other strategic backers, while gaming companies 4399 Network, Tanwan and Giant Network also participated alongside existing shareholders and other new investors.

According to Tripo AI, the diversity of its investor base represents a growing recognition of its work in 3D foundation models and world model technologies, which it claims have applications across intelligent manufacturing, interactive entertainment, internet services and embodied intelligence.

Blurring the lines

Tripo AI said it will use the capital for data infrastructure and global talent recruitment, while accelerating worldwide commercialisation and expanding its industry ecosystem.

Over the past six months, the company released its Tripo H3.1 and Tripo P1.0 3D foundation models, alongside new technologies. It also introduced Project Eden, a world model research preview designed around a native architecture that separates state simulation from visual rendering.

“Tripo positions itself as the fundamental technological infrastructure and platform powering the world-building engines for next-generation interactive entertainment and global UGC ecosystems," said Tripo AI co-founder Simon Song in an interview.

“Unlike traditional AI plug-ins, Tripo is explicitly not designed as a mere efficiency tool for game studio artists. While efficiency tools offer incremental cost reduction, their commercial ceiling is strictly capped.

“Tripo’s ultimate objective is to provide the infrastructure that blurs the line between players and creators, fundamentally altering the economics of digital content."