German publishers urge antitrust fine against Apple ATT

German publishers and advertising groups have urged the country’s competition regulator to fine Apple over its App Tracking Transparency framework.

As reported by Reuters, proposed changes to the system are insufficient to resolve ongoing antitrust concerns.

The groups, which include media agencies and the German Association of the Branded Goods Industry, submitted their response after the German competition authority sought feedback on Apple’s proposed revisions to the tool.

The regulator first accused Apple of abusing its market power in February last year, following complaints from companies like Meta as well as publishers, advertisers and app developers, many of whom rely on advertising tracking.

Proposed rule changes

Introduced by Apple to give users more control over how their data is shared, App Tracking Transparency requires apps to obtain permission from users before tracking activity across other apps and websites.

The introduction of Apple's App Tracking Transparency caused major concerns for mobile developers at the time. The tool resultantly increased CPI of games on Apple.

In response to regulatory scrutiny, Apple recently proposed changes last December that would introduce more neutral consent prompts for both its own services and third-party apps, while also aligning the wording, design and presentation of those messages.

The company also suggested simplifying the consent process so developers can request permission for advertising-related data processing in line with privacy laws.

However, industry groups said the proposed adjustments would not address the core issue, arguing Apple would still control access to advertising-related data and remain a gatekeeper for how companies interact with customers.

Back in 2022, some feared ATT could end the free-to-play gaming era. Though the free-to-play market remains in force years later, concerns persist in Germany and elsewhere. In 2025, France struck Apple with a $162 million fine over what the Autorité de la concurrence considered disproportionate implementation of ATT.