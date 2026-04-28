Germany's games company count hits 956 but total employees fall for the second consecutive year

Growth was strongest among development-only studios, up 6%.

Germany is outperforming some markets despite global industry consolidation.

The sector still supports over 30,000 jobs across the wider ecosystem.

The number of game companies in Germany increased 4% to 956 in 2026 from 917 the previous year.

That's according to a new report from the German Games Industry Association (game), which showed that total employees including developers and publishers fell 3% to 12,235, marking the second consecutive annual decline.

Despite the decline, the report noted that the German games industry currently supports over 30,000 jobs across development, publishing, education, media, the public sector, and retail.

Growth was strongest among development-only studios, which rose 6% to 474. Companies that both develop and publish increased 3% to 427, while publishing-only firms grew 2% to 55.

“An encouraging sign"

Moreover, the report shows that the rebound in company formation is due to improved funding conditions, such as Germany’s Federal Games Funding Programme and the ‘Press Start’ start-up scholarship.

The report notes that 75 new studios were founded with support from the Press Start start-up scholarship, contributing to a reversal of the 4% decline recorded in 2025.

“The situation for Germany’s games companies remains challenging - and nowhere is that clearer than in the employee figures, which have now fallen for the second year in a row," said Game managing director Felix Falk.

“The rising number of companies, on the other hand, is an encouraging sign. Amid the global wave of market consolidation, Germany is holding up better than many other countries - thanks in particular to the expanded Federal Games Funding Programme and the ‘Press Start’ start-up scholarship.

“With these measures, and the announced introduction of tax-based games funding, the federal government is setting important growth impulses and strengthening Germany’s international competitiveness in the crucial future industry of games."

You can access the full report here.