Global Games Show Riyadh 2026 returns to support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 games ambitions

The Global Games Show Riyadh 2026 is set to return on June 29th to 30th as a major platform supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambitions for the games and digital entertainment sector.

Organised by VAP Group and powered by Times of Games, the Riyadh edition will bring together game developers, publishers, investors, and esports stakeholders for two days of panels, workshops, live demonstrations, and networking.

The event will place a strong focus on collaboration, offering curated matchmaking and networking sessions designed to connect creators with investors and publishing partners. Startups will also have opportunities to present projects and attract funding.

Day one will focus on future-facing technologies, including AI-driven game design, esports growth in Saudi Arabia, and emerging tools shaping the creative economy. Day two, themed “Gameconomics,” will examine business models, monetisation, and developer-investor dynamics.

Global industry voices

Attendees will explore developments across game development, esports, Web3, and interactive entertainment, with companies ranging from indie studios to global publishers showcasing new games and technologies.

This year's speaker lineup includes Game District CEO and co-founder Saad Hameed, Rise of Fearless CEO Kanessa Muluneh, Saudi Ministry of Investment director Majed Aleid, NES CEO Elie Honain, gaming content creator Xzit Thamer and many others.

Previous editions have featured speakers from across the global ecosystem, including executives and founders such as Animoca Brands co-founder and chairman Yat Siu, YaLLa Esports founder and CEO Klaus Kajetski and other executives from Uplandme, Holodeck Ventures and more.

With access bundled alongside the Global AI Show and Global Blockchain Show, the event reinforces Riyadh’s growing role as a regional hub for games and digital innovation.

