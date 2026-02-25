Dubai Esports & Games Festival returns on May 8th as the city doubles down on its gaming ambitions

Publishers, developers and creators will connect with regional audiences and emerging MENA talent.

The Dubai Esports & Games Festival will return on May 8th 2026 to reinforce the emirate’s ambition to position itself as a global hub for games and competitive play.

Organised as part of Dubai’s broader digital economy strategy, the festival brings together esports tournaments, industry networking events, community activations and showcase experiences across multiple genres.

It serves as a platform for publishers, developers, tournament organisers and creators to connect with regional audiences while spotlighting emerging talent from the Middle East and North Africa.

Infrastructure push

As regional governments continue to invest in gaming infrastructure, events such as the Dubai Esports & Games Festival and Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by Pocket Gamer Connects (May 20th to 21st) are increasingly seen as strategic touchpoints for talent development, publisher engagement and international partnerships.

The 2026 edition is expected to feature competitive tournaments, influencer appearances and interactive zones aimed at both core gamers and casual audiences. Further details on participating titles, prize pools and programming are expected closer to launch.

The event has steadily expanded its footprint in recent years, drawing players, families and industry stakeholders through a mix of grassroots competitions and professional-level showcases.

The Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by Pocket Gamer Connects also returns on May 20th and 21st 2026, offering a chance to gain insights into the world’s fastest-growing games market, MENA.