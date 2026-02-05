Dubai GameExpo Summit returns in May after record 1,400 game professionals from 70 countries in 2025

Attendees comprised 32% C-Level executives or founders, 68% senior managers, and 50% game makers.

Last year's Dubai GameExpo Summit convened over 1,400 industry professionals from 70 countries across MENA, Asia, Europe, the Americas, Africa and Australasia, with a footfall of over 1,700 attendees across the two days. The event returns this May 20th and 21st 2026.

Powered by Pocket Gamer Connects in partnership with Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), and part of the Dubai Esports and Games Festival (DEF), the 2025 summit fostered a dynamic atmosphere for collaboration, innovation and investment, with attendees comprising 32% C-Level executives or founders, 68% senior managers and 50% game makers.

Over 2,000 meetings were organised throughout the event through the online networking platform, while the summit featured an impressive lineup of over 75 speakers who participated across nine themed tracks.

Curated networking, pitches and awards

Last year saw the launch of the PitchPlay competition, as well as the Investment Summit, which makes a welcome return for 2026.

The summit focuses on demystifying the investment landscape and exploring opportunities within the rapidly evolving MENA games industry. This dedicated partner event aims to discuss the benefits of investing in Dubai, recognise opportunities in emerging markets and examine global trends shaping the sector.

The Very Big Indie Pitch competition will be held again in 2026, offering talented developers a platform to showcase their creations to seasoned industry veterans. This opportunity provides invaluable feedback, fostering growth and refinement for each project. Of the 14 shortlisted participants, last year's winner was Fideo's Adventure by Nomadroid.

Connector SpeedMatch is back for 2026 as well, pairing developers with publishers and investors looking for their next project. These curated sessions provide perfect first-contact meetings with new prospects, creating valuable connections and fostering new industry collaboration opportunities.

Another highlight was the much-anticipated live unveiling of the MENA Games Industry Awards that saw Jordanian publisher Tamatem picking up three awards. You can read more about all the 2025 winners here. Who will win in 2026?

The next generation of gaming ventures

“The dynamic programme brought together global leaders alongside the region’s top talent to foster critical dialogue, unlock investment and strengthen the foundations of a vibrant, future-ready ecosystem – ultimately reinforcing our commitment to the goals of the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033," said Muna Al Falasi, director of esports and games strategy at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).

"As the industry evolves, we remain focused on empowering entrepreneurs, attracting international investment and creating a flourishing ecosystem for the next generation of gaming ventures.”

You can see the full report of the 2025 event here.

The Dubai GameExpo Summit returns

The Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects returns this May 20th and 21st, 2026. Once again partnered with Dubai Economy & Tourism and the Dubai Esports and Games Festival, the leading B2B games conference for the MENA region will bring together 1,500 international games industry professionals for two intense days of expert talks, panels, networking and business.

The programme spans five focused themed tracks, plus two standout additions: The Investment Summit returns to connect studios with investors and funding opportunities, while Xbox Discovery Day will offer developers direct access to Xbox insights and publishing support.

Sessions at the conferencec will cover emerging technologies, development and monetisation trends and the rapidly-growing opportunities within the thrilling MENA games market.

