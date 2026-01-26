The Dubai GameExpo Summit returns on May 20th and 21st

Dubai GameExpo Summit Powered by PG Connects takes place on May 20th and 21st 2026.

The Pocket Gamer Connects world tour 2026 will be landing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) once more to power the return of the Dubai GameExpo Summit this May 20th and 21st.

Last year's third edition of the event convened over 1,400 industry professionals from 70 countries across MENA, Asia, Europe, the Americas, Africa and Australasia. That included attendees comprising 32% C-Level executives or founders, 68% senior managers and 50% game makers.

Over 2,000 meetings were organised throughout the event through the official online networking platform, while the summit featured an impressive lineup of over 75 speakers who participated across nine themed tracks.

"Pivotal moment"

“GameExpo Summit 2025 marked a pivotal moment in our mission to cement Dubai’s position as a global leader in gaming and esports," said Muna Al Falasi, director of esports and games strategy at Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment.

This year, we're getting ready to head back to the fastest-growing territory in the global games industry with an event that promises to be even bigger, better and broader.

Save the date now - that's May 20th and 21st - and register your interest so we can let you know when tickets go on sale with a very special 10% discount!