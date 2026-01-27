Inspire and help define the games industry agenda at Pocket Gamer Connects

Applications are now open to several speaker opportunities at Pocket Gamer Connects’ forthcoming 2026 events, with San Francisco (March 9th), Dubai (May 20th-21st), and Malmö (May 27th) up next.

With our Pocket Gamer Connects 2026 event calendar underway, we invite you to take a proactive role in defining the games industry for this year and beyond.

This is an opportunity to give a talk before an audience that matters - decision-makers, founders, investors, publishers, and developers from across the global games ecosystem.

Our expert-led sessions provide practical, experience-driven content - from feasible growth strategies to the latest industry trends - with a focus on what works in the real world.

Could you be one of our upcoming speakers?

If so, submit your talk proposal via the application form today and share your expertise at:

PG Connects Summit San Francisco (March 9th)

Dubai GameExpo Summit (May 20th to 21st)

PG Connects Summit Malmö (May 27th)

Since 2014, PG Connects has built a strong reputation for curating exceptional speaker lineups at its international events.

Speaking at a conference offers a unique opportunity to present your ideas to an engaged, targeted audience that values industry development and innovation. It’s a chance to make an impact, strengthen your professional authority and connect with peers and leaders from across the sector.

Exclusive speaker benefits

As a speaker at PG Connects, you'll enjoy benefits such as:

A complimentary VIP pass (usually valued at $1,200) granting full access to all conference areas, including the VIP lounge, lunches and the invitation-only VIP networking reception.

Full access to the MeetToMatch platform, enabling structured meetings with senior industry professionals before and during the event.

Direct access to senior decision-makers, partners and investors from the global games industry.

Increased visibility among hundreds of senior industry leaders and key decision-makers.

A platform to contribute to industry discussion and share practical, experience-led insights with a highly engaged audience.

Interested in sharing your insight and making an impact? Submit your application today.

For tips on how to make your presentation at Pocket Gamer Connects stand out, please see the speaker guide.

For questions or queries about speaking opportunities, please contact Charlie Scowen at charlie.scowen@steelmedianetwork.com.