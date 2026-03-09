PGC Summit San Francisco kicks off with Second Dinner, Scopely, Discord, Helika and more

Pocket Gamer Connects Summit San Francisco takes place on Monday, March 9th, 2026.

Companies taking the stage include Second Dinner, Deconstructor of Fun, Scopely, Discord and more.

Helika and Avalanche will also host a joint Accelerator Demo Day.

Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco Summit 2026 has officially kicked off this morning as GM Dave Bradley introduced a packed venue to the day’s big show.

The conference is starting with a fireside chat between Deconstructor of Fun’s Ethan Levy and Second Dinner’s Matt Ricchetti, discussing modern live ops excellence through the lens of the hit game Marvel Snap. Check out our pre-show interview for a teaser to the session here.

PGC San Francisco Summit will host talks with reps from the likes of Discord, Scopely, Sensor Tower, Xsolla, Meta, SYBO, SciPlay and more.

Speakers will be covering topics ranging from live ops, user acquisition and AI to direct-to-consumer, monetisation, game design and more.

Helika and Avalanche will also host a joint Accelerator Demo Day. The showcase caps a 12-week program designed to help game studios build, launch and scale on Avalanche - backed by funding, hands-on mentorship and Helika’s data and publishing support.

Industry networking

Of course, it wouldn’t be a PGC without plenty of networking opportunities - and there are plenty of opportunities and room to chat with your peers.

Attendees registered for the show cover the whole spectrum of the industry, from developers and publishers to investors, tools and service providers. Ticket holders can gain access to the MeetToMatch system throughout GDC week, which also begins today and runs until Friday, March 13th.

PGC will host side events including the Big Indie Pitch and Connector SpeedMatch to provide more opportunities for professionals to connect.

Later in the evening, we’ll also be transforming the venue to make room for the Pocket Gamer Party from 7:30pm to 11:30pm. You can still register for your party ticket here. The party, much like PGC, takes place at 715 Harrison Street.

If you want to head to PGC during the day - you can still grab a ticket here.