Why Pocket Gamer Connects Summit San Francisco and why now?

On March 9th, Pocket Gamer Connects brings a focused, mobile-centric business event to the heart of GDC week.

The conference gathers teams and decision-makers from the largest segment of the global games market, including the likes of Scopely, Tencent, Discord, Xsolla, SYBO, Jam City, Meta, Second Dinner, and Helika, among some 300+ more.

One thing was clear as the industry recently came together at Pocket Gamer Connects London, one of Europe’s top B2B games events: the return of optimism.

Now the PG Connects sails are set for the US, the world’s second largest games market, and San Francisco, home of GDC Festival of Gaming and its myriad of surrounding events.

PG Connects Summit San Francisco sets the right focus

The Summit provides a gateway to structured, high-impact conversations, helping professionals get the best value out of the week through:

Curated and spontaneous meetings with senior-level decision-makers and teams.

A multitrack programme covering the latest industry trends with global speakers.

A potent platform for indie developers to showcase games and connect with publishers and investors through dedicated fringe events.

As a complementary piece to GDC week, PG Connects Summit San Francisco adds business-first intention to trips that teams are already set out to make.

10 reasons to attend

1.One of the world’s largest games markets

Accounting for 28% (around $52.7 billion, according to Newzoo) of the global games revenue, North America is the world’s second largest regional games sector, ripe with commercial opportunities for developers and publishers.

2. Highest ARPU globally

Proving the power of monetisation and long-term live operations, North American players spend $325 annually on games, resulting in the region having the highest ARPU globally.

3. Home to major games companies

Housing a blend of world leading publishers, platforms, investors, and decision-makers, the region is a mature, global powerhouse. Tech giants such as Google, Meta, Microsoft and Amazon are all among our regular PG Connects San Francisco roster. Meanwhile, we've previously had the likes of Scopely, Jam City, Zynga, Roblox, Epic Games and more at PGC events.

4. A mobile hotspot

As a proven trendsetter for Western game markets, due to its high spending power, North America plays a major role in influencing mobile UA and retention design, live operations and monetisation strategies.

5. Key to collaborations and deals

North America’s performance makes it an essential market for studios looking for publishing and funding deals. Our event enables these connections through structured matchmaking and fringe sessions - converting conversations into business-changing partnerships.

6. Strategically essential mobile market

Bringing together leading decision-makers and professionals in one mobile-first event, PG Connects Summit San Francisco provides direct access to one of the most strategically influential game sectors worldwide.

7. Innovation that works

Hosting many of the leading innovators in mobile games operating in this region, PG Connects Summit San Francisco is a place to learn first-hand through talks, panels, and sessions about what works in marketing, growth, monetisation, UA and beyond.

8. Focused one-to-one business-making

During GDC week, Summit attendees receive five-day access to MeetToMatch, the essential matchmaking platform. Connect with over 2,000 global industry peers and companies via a structured and focused platform during one of the busiest business weeks of the year.

9. Trusted and convenient meeting point

Alongside hosting a full day of talks, panels, and fringe events, the Summit venue at 715 Harrison will also serve as a safe and familiar meeting zone for Summit delegates, including for meetings with non-PGC ticket holders.

10. Turning networking into outcomes

For over 12 years, Pocket Gamer Connects has welcomed 70,000 attendees at 57 conferences across 16 cities, facilitated 155,000+ scheduled business meetings, and helped initiate or impact deals worth over $1.5 billion.

