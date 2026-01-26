Why the games industry needs a dedicated mobile-first event in 2026

As the largest platform in the global games market, mobile brings unique challenges and opportunities that require focused attention.

Pocket Gamer Connects will host a mobile-centric Summit in San Francisco on March 9th.

Games isn’t the only sector facing saturation. The global events market has also expanded rapidly, with conferences, summits, mega-expos and mixers now competing for the same attention, time slots, and budgets.

Pocket Gamer Connects Summit San Francisco offers a clear alternative. Hosted during the busiest week in the games calendar, it is deliberately positioned as a structured, mobile-first meeting point for a sector that continues to drive the majority of global games revenue and user growth.

What: PG Connects Summit San Francisco

Where: 715 Harrison, a seven-minute walk from the Moscone Center

When: March 9th

Why mobile matters now

Mobile is the largest segment in the global games market, but scalability also creates challenges such as rising UA costs, live-service pressure and retention. PG Connects Summit San Francisco is tailored specifically for professionals operating in mobile-first development and publishing.

The agenda focuses on practical, expert-led strategies in monetisation, UA and growth, all aimed at informing and sharpening your business decisions.

Supporting strategic outcomes

While larger shows prioritise scale, PG Connects supports focus and outcomes - offering a structured, high-impact programme including curated matchmaking, and sessions connecting developers, publishers, and investors. It’s where industry delegates and senior decision-makers turn up to get business done.

For instance, previous PG Connects San Francisco attendees have included leaders from Tencent, Niantic, Scopely, Roblox, Playstack, Activision, Rovio and more.

This is a high-impact opportunity to learn from global experts - not only in mobile but also essential content in AI and beyond - who actively define the games industry agenda.

Targeted networking with MeetToMatch

Away from the talks and sessions, PG Connects Summit San Francisco serves as an essential meeting point. Enabling you to connect with over 2,000 peers and professionals, it grants ticket-holders five days of unlimited access to MeetToMatch, the industry's go-to matchmaking platform.

In addition, you can use our new summit venue at 715 Harrison (only a seven-minute walk from the Moscone Center) as a dedicated meeting zone. This includes the flexibility to meet both PG Connects and non-PG Connects attendees in a familiar, business-friendly environment.

Tickets are now available via the official website.