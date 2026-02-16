Meet decision-makers at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit San Francisco

On March 9th, PG Connects Summit San Francisco brings a mobile-first B2B focus to GDC week, connecting developers, publishers, platforms, service providers, and investors for partnerships, investment conversations, insights, and deal flow.

While the global games industry descends on San Francisco for GDC week, Pocket Gamer Connects will bring a distinct, mobile-first games event specifically designed for deal-making, partnerships and strategic conversations.

Taking place on Monday, March 9th, the event delivers a sharper, more focused one-day summit for 2026. Hosted at a conveniently located venue, 715 Harrison, you are only a seven-minute walk from the Moscone Centre.

For decision-makers in mobile

A curated gathering of game developers, publishers, platforms, tech providers and investors, PG Connects Summit San Francisco is for professionals dedicated to driving connections and collaborations in one of the world’s largest game markets.

With the foremost names in games, tech, and adjacent sectors present, PG Connects Summit will be attended by teams and decision-makers from companies such as Scopely, Tencent, Discord, SYBO, Jam City, Meta, NBCUniversal, Kingsoft and Second Dinner, among many others.

What you will get

Five days of unlimited access to MeetToMatch, enabling you to connect with 750 attendees at our event and 2,000+ MeetToMatch GDC users.

Structured matchmaking sessions pairing developers, publishers and investors.

A familiar and trusted framework designed for senior-level, business-centred meetings.

An expert-led programme covering the latest industry trends with talks, panels and fireside chats.

A showcase platform for indie developers.

Early access to the official after-summit networking party.

Whether or not you attend GDC itself, being on the ground and leveraging the abundance of expertise from every corner of the games ecosystem creates real opportunities.

But while much of GDC week revolves around discovery and spontaneous networking, PG Connects Summit San Francisco exists to move conversations forward, beyond introductions. It’s an essential complementary event for mobile games professionals with clear and active agendas, during a week dominated by broader content.

Five days of MeetToMatch power

In addition to the Summit itself, PG Connects ticket holders receive unlimited access to the industry’s go-to meeting platform MeetToMatch, across the entire GDC week (March 9th to 13th).

Network with over 2,500 decision-makers and industry peers (extending to any MeetToMatch ticket holder), building and advancing connections that will boost your business.

What's more, you can use the 715 Harrison venue as a safe and well-known meeting point, even with non-PGC ticket holders.

PG Connects Summit San Francisco takes place March 9th. Tickets are available via the official PG Connects website.