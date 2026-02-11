Meet Tencent, Scopely, Jam City, Discord and more at PGC Summit San Francisco

On March 9th, Pocket Gamer Connects brings a focused, mobile-centric games business summit to the heart of GDC week.

Connect and build partnerships with the likes of Scopely, Tencent, NBCUniversal, Mattel, East Side Games, Discord, SYBO, and Second Dinner, among some 350 more companies attending the event.

In less than a month, Pocket Gamer Connects will bring a mobile-first games industry summit to San Francisco, right at the heart of GDC week.

PG Connects Summit San Francisco takes place March 9th at 715 Harrison (a seven-minute walk from Moscone), bringing together decision-makers and teams from global publishers, platform holders, IP owners, and growth and monetisation companies from the games market’s largest segment.

Alongside a multitrack conference programme delivering the latest key insights, you will join over 750 attendees - from senior executives to indie developers, publishers, service providers and investors representing the world’s leading brands.

Being on the ground allows you to actively take part in crucial conversations with a comprehensive cross-section of professionals that define what gets funded, created, published, and scaled in mobile games.

In addition to the event itself, ticket holders receive five days of unlimited access to the industry’s go-to networking platform MeetToMatch. Attendees can connect with over 2,000 games industry delegates that are in the city for GDC and adjacent events during the whole week, March 9th to 13th.

Register your ticket today via the official events website.

