Learn from Scopely, Tencent, SYBO, Jam City, Mattel and more at PGC Summit San Francisco on March 9th

Gain the latest insights from leaders behind MONOPOLY GO! and Pokémon GO, as well as experts from companies such as Tencent, Discord, SYBO, and many more at PG Connects Summit San Francisco on March 9th.

On March 9th, Pocket Gamer Connects is starting off GDC week in the best possible way at PG Connects Summit San Francisco.

This focused mobile-first day will bring together the finest expertise and decision-makers in mobile games for strategic conversations, business-making, and partnerships.

What: PG Connects Summit San Francisco 2026

When: Monday, March 9

Where: 715 Harrison (our new event venue is only 7 minutes from Moscone)

How: Register today

Find out who you can learn from, connect with, and what else to expect at this high-impact summit at the start of the games industry week.

Learn from expert speakers

Among the solo talks, panels, and fireside chats you will learn from the leads behind hits such as Monopoly GO! and Pokémon GO, sharing their lessons on sustaining global live-service hits – from player-first design to long-term revenue durability.



Another session features Tencent’s Yong-yi Zhu, offering a high-level look at shifting player expectations, enduring IP, and how the world’s largest games company approaches sustainable growth in mobile.



As for UA and growth, Discord’s Anthony Tešija will talk about how developers can use the platform to drive measurable acquisition, retention, and monetization.



View the overview schedule to plan the content around your networking.



Apart from teams and decision-makers from Tencent, Scopely, and Discord, the summit will be attended by companies such as Jam City, Meta, Square Enix, SYBO, Kwalee, Mattel, NBCUniversal, Second Dinner, Kingsoft, and 350 more.

Build connections that count

PG Connects Summit San Francisco at-a-glance

Power up with five days of MeetToMatch

In addition to the Summit itself, main PG Connects ticket holders gain unlimited access to the industry’s go-to meeting platform, MeetToMatch, across the entire GDC week (March 9th to 13th).

Network with over 2,500 decision-makers and industry peers (extending to any MeetToMatch ticket holder), building and advancing connections that will boost your business prospects.

What's more, you can use the 715 Harrison venue as a convenient (just seven minutes' walk from the Moscone Center) and familiar meeting area, even with non-PGC ticket holders.

Book your ticket now via the official website.