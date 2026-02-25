Your Monday at GDC week is scheduled for mobile growth

Start GDC week at PG Connects Summit San Francisco, the mobile-centric business event for publishers, developers, investors, platforms, and service providers, on Monday, March 9th.

Use MeetToMatch across the entire GDC week to streamline your meetings with key decision-makers.

Global mobile games business-makers are ready to meet you at the heart of GDC week. Indeed, many have said that this is the prime time to get focused business done in San Francisco.

You can start GDC week with the right focus and momentum at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit San Francisco - the mobile-first business event gathering publishers, developers, investors, platforms, and service providers - on Monday, March 9th.

MeetToMatch - San Francisco edition

A regular ticket also includes MeetToMatch access throughout GDC week (March 9th to 13th), enabling you to schedule meetings with decision-makers from leading global games companies for five days.

As much of the week’s networking takes place beyond the GDC premises, the PG Connects Summit venue at 715 Harrison serves as a convenient Monday meeting area, only a seven-minute walk from Moscone, for MeetToMatch sessions with both attendees and non-PGC ticket holders.

Conversations that matter to you

Our full-day schedule is designed to spark conversations and business-development through practical insights from industry leaders.

You will gain

Expertise from operators of the world’s biggest live games.

Strategy insights from the largest games company globally.

Concrete growth models you can apply immediately.

Key talks and sessions

Among the solo talks, panels and fireside chats, you will learn from leaders behind Monopoly Go and Pokémon Go as Christian Kurlemann and Kim Adams share their lessons on sustaining global live-service hits, including player-first design and long-term revenue durability.

Another session features Tencent’s Yong-yi Zhu, offering a high-level look at shifting player expectations, enduring IP, and how the world’s largest games company approaches sustainable growth in mobile.

In one of the fireside chats, Deconstructor of Fun's Ethan Levy will talk to Second Dinner’s Matt Ricchetti about live ops excellence, based on his wealth of knowledge in mobile live operations from top-grossing hits such as Marvel Snap and Disney Heroes: Battle Mode, alongside historically high-grossing titles like Legendary: Game of Heroes and Deer Hunter.

As for UA and growth, Discord’s Anthony Tešija will talk about how developers can use the platform to drive measurable acquisition, retention, and monetisation.

View the full schedule and plan your day accordingly.

Who else will be there

In addition to Tencent, Scopely, Second Dinner, and Discord, you can join in to meet decision-makers from 2K, Roblox, SYBO, EA, Meta, Fingersoft, Mattel, NBCUniversal, Epic Games, Kingsoft, Riot Games, Jam City, Square Enix, among 340 more companies.

Make the start of your GDC week count. Secure your place for March 9th by booking now.