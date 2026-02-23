Start GDC week with mobile-first business at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit San Francisco

On March 9th, PG Connects Summit San Francisco brings together Scopely, Tencent, Epic Games, and 350+ other companies for a mobile-focused day of curated business-making, just a seven-minute walk from Moscone.

Book before midnight, February 26th, to save up to $100 before Mid Term prices rise.

The games industry’s annual mega-event is almost here. Accelerate your GDC week with a mobile-centred summit on March 9th. Pocket Gamer Connects Summit San Francisco brings together developers, publishers, executives, investors, and tech providers already in the city to connect and do business in mobile games and adjacent sectors.

Designed for efficient partnership-building and deal-making, the summit offers direct access to active partners across the mobile ecosystem. With strong representation from game makers, alongside platform and tech providers, PG Connects Summit San Francisco is a potent foundation for practical insights and deal flow.

Meet teams and decision-makers from Scopely, Tencent, 2K, Roblox, SYBO, Second Dinner, EA, Discord, Fingersoft, Mattel, NBCUniversal, Epic Games, Kingsoft, Riot Games, Jam City, Square Enix, among 350+ more companies.

Why PG Connects Summit San Francisco?

Join discussions spanning publishing, UA, platform expansion, funding and acquisition.

Gain practical insights covering monetisation, scaling, AI tooling and cross-platform strategy.

Streamline your networking through curated Connector SpeedMatch sessions and five days of MeetToMatch access.

Schedule partnership or investment meetings, and gain introductions to founders across mobile games.

Discover new games in the Big Indie Zone and the Very Big Indie Pitch.

PG Connects Summit San Francisco takes place on Monday, March 9th, at 715 Harrison, just a seven-minute walk from Moscone. Book now - saving you up to $100 - before Mid Term prices rise at midnight on Thursday, February 26th.

Attending companies

From indie developers to the biggest companies in mobile, meet them in San Francisco.

View the list of attending companies - with more being added daily.

Speaker lineup

Gain insight from the teams behind hits like Monopoly Go and Pokémon Go, explore Tencent's growth strategies, and hear game maker insights from experts at SYBO, Mattel, NBCUniversal, East Side Games and so much more.

MeetToMatch across GDC week

Main PG Connects Summit San Francisco ticket holders receive unlimited five-day access to MeetToMatch throughout the entire GDC week (March 9th to 13th).

Access 2,500 decision-makers and industry peers (i.e. MeetToMatch San Francisco edition ticket holders), turning introductions into tangible outcomes.

What's more, you can use the 715 Harrison venue as a convenient, safe, and easily accessible meeting point, even with non-PGC ticket holders.

Free networking at the 20th anniversary Pocket Gamer Party

Pocket Gamer Connects doesn’t turn up in San Francisco without throwing a celebratory Pocket Gamer Party - and this one is even more special as it marks Pocket Gamer's 20th anniversary!

While it's both free and open to anyone working in the industry, those registered for PG Connects Summit San Francisco are granted early entry.

So take this opportunity to enjoy an evening of free drinks, relaxed networking, and fun conversations with fellow industry peers. Register for the party via the official Eventbrite page.

Secure your Mid Term savings by registering for PG Connects Summit San Francisco today.