What to expect as Pocket Gamer Connects lands in San Francisco

Meet market-leading mobile companies, forge new business connections and collaborations, and learn from foremost industry experts as PG Connects Summit San Francisco takes place on March 9th.

With Pocket Gamer Connects Summit San Francisco up next on March 9th, following the recent record-breaking flagship conference in London, it’s a good time to highlight why this is a must-attend event for the mobile games industry.

At PGC Summit San Francisco, you’ll get first-hand access to the latest expertise from the foremost names in mobile. As the largest platform in the games market, mobile continues to drive the majority of global games revenue and user growth. As such, it’s a major opportunity, but it still faces often-cited challenges such as rising UA costs, live operations and retention.

If you are operating in the day-to-day reality of mobile-first development and publishing, PG Connects Summit San Francisco is the place to gather with industry peers and senior decision-makers to share ideas, learn, pitch and collaborate.

Attendees at past Pocket Gamer Connects San Francisco events include experts from companies such as Rovio, Tencent, Niantic, Roblox, Scopely, Playtika, Kwalee, Miniclip, Ubisoft and many more.

Streamlined one-day Summit

Compared to previous years, this edition's format is a tight single-day Summit. The multitrack programme comes packed with focused conversations, talks and panel discussions. Alongside this, there are curated fringe event opportunities such as Connector SpeedMatch - which pairs developers with publishers and investors - and the Very Big Indie Pitch competition.

Among previous investors attending the event, you'll find names like Konvoy, The Games Fund, Behold Ventures, Krafton, Play Ventures and Hat Trick Investment.

A renewed momentum

As demonstrated by the biggest ever PG Connects edition in London, the industry is eager to move forward and leverage a growing momentum of optimism into 2026. As Metapay’s Chris Wilson commented after the event: “Incredible show once again - it's always epic, but felt like there was something extra special in the air at this one.”

Emphasising this atmosphere, Calibrate Creative’s Joe Talboys described his experience as: “Great to connect with so many talented developers and publishers, see what they’re cooking up for our thumbs this year, and discuss how Calibrate Creative can support their launches. 2026 feels like a vibe shift, with positivity and risk appetite back in play.”

In March, San Francisco becomes a global games industry hotbed. Setting the right focus for the week, PG Connects Summit San Francisco brings you the essential piece, a structured conversation centered on the largest share of the games market.

Don’t miss out - book your Early Bird ticket today.

New venue, seven minutes from the Moscone Center

Not only has the previous format been streamlined to a one-day format on March 9th, this edition will also be hosted at a new location: 715 Harrison. That’s a convenient 7-8 minutes walk from the Moscone Center.

Power up your networking with 5 days of MeetToMatch

In addition to the bustling event itself, you’ll also get unlimited five-day access to the games industry’s go-to meeting platform MeetToMatch (March 9th to 13th).

Network with 2,000+ decision-makers and industry peers (extending to any MeetToMatch ticket holders).

Use PGC Summit San Francisco at 715 Harrison as your meeting base (even with non-PGC attendees) during our event.

Build stronger connections throughout our event and the whole of GDC week.

Pocket Gamer Party

As ever, when Pocket Gamer Connects comes Stateside, you can expect an electric Pocket Gamer Party, delivering a perfect mix of fun and business on the evening of March 9th.

Whether you’re catching up with familiar faces or meeting future business partners for the first time, this is the place to be once the workday ends.

PG Connects Summit San Francisco registered attendees get early entry, but the Pocket Gamer Party is open to anyone working in the games industry.

Entry is free - but hurry and reserve your spot early.

With a new one-day format and new venue (just minutes from Moscone), PG Connects Summit San Francisco takes place on March 9th. Tickets are available from the official website.