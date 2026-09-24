Golf Clash launches $100,000 Bryson DeChambeau backyard challenge

The competition features a Par 3 at DeChambeau’s Dallas home.

Golf Clash players can play a recreation of the backyard hole in Season 105.

Season 105 runs through October 18th and adds new tournaments, challenges and Bryson-themed items.

EA’s Golf Clash and two-time US Open Championship winner Bryson DeChambeau are bringing his famous backyard golf challenge into the game.

Bryson’s Backyard Games sees 10 golf creators compete on the Par 3 at DeChambeau’s Dallas home, including a blind shot over his house.

The winner will earn the chance to face DeChambeau in a final boss battle on September 30th for $100,000.

New episodes will be released daily across DeChambeau’s YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and X channels, with creators competing in single-hole elimination matches.

Backyard challenge

The contestants include Grant Horvat, George Bryan, Wesley Bryan, Brad Dalke, Sarah Winters, Chazzy Golf, Martin Borgmeier, Rhett Anderson, Chance Taylor and Arlynn Spence.

If DeChambeau wins the final, the $100,000 prize will be awarded to a random follower. Golf Clash players can also take on a playable recreation of the backyard hole through Season 105, which runs through October 18th.

The season introduces an 18-hole course featuring the hole, along with Backyard Games Front and Back 9 tournaments, a Golden Shot challenge and the Bryson Classic tournament.

Players can also unlock new Bryson-themed emotes, tees and golf balls featuring DeChambeau and his dog, Bear.