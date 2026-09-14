Hot Five: LEGO Digital Play acquires Offroad Games, Unity launches Claude Code plugin, and Pokémon Go is top grossing mobile game of early September

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Unity launches official Claude Code plugin with 29 built-in engine skills

Unity has launched a plugin for Claude Code to bring first-party Unity tools and workflows into Anthropic’s AI coding agent.

The plugin has 29 built-in skills at launch, covering areas including URP, UI toolkit, multiplayer, LevelPlay and in-app purchases.

2) Report: Saudi Arabia’s PIF mulls EA and Savvy merger

A report claimed Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund may merge Savvy Games Group and EA.

A merger would bring together one of the world's largest console and PC games publishers with one of the most successful mobile games companies, Scopely. It's currently unclear how this would impact Silver Lake and Affinity Partners.

3) LEGO Digital Play acquires Space Ape spinout Offroad Games

LEGO Digital Play has acquired Offroad Games almost two years after the studio’s founding by a team of former Space Ape Games employees.

The mobile games company said the move opens an "incredibly exciting new chapter" and thanked its team for its work since launch.

4) Pokémon Go is the world's top grossing mobile game in first week of September

During the first week of September, Pokémon Go generated $44.2 million between Google Play and the App Store by AppMagic estimates, making it the most lucrative mobile game of the period.

Pokémon Go started the month ahead of Tencent’s Honor of Kings, therefore, which has spent the first eight months of the year as the top-grossing mobile game.

5) Star Stable Entertainment lays off 20% of staff

Horse games developer Star Stable Entertainment has laid off approximately 20% of staff, in what interim CEO James Watkins described as a necessary move to secure the long-term future of the company.

The studio recently celebrated its 15th anniversary since founding. It’s since become best known for the Star Stable IP.