LEGO Digital Play acquires Space Ape spinout Offroad Games

Offroad Games was founded 19 months ago after spinning out of Space Ape Games.

The studio has joined LEGO Digital Play for its next chapter.

LEGO Digital Play has acquired Offroad Games, a mobile game studio founded by a team of former Space Ape Games employees.

Offroad Games took to LinkedIn to share the news, saying it has joined LEGO Digital Play and that the move opens an "incredibly exciting new chapter" for the studio.

The UK company was founded almost two years ago after spinning out of Space Ape Games. It did not disclose the financial terms of the acquisition or provide further details about how the studio will operate as part of LEGO Digital Play.

The studio thanked its team for its work since launch as well as those who supported the company following its departure from Space Ape.

New chapter

"We started this company 19 months ago, and since then we've worked tirelessly to build a game studio with the right culture, skills and energy to develop a new generation of mobile games," Offroad wrote in a post.

"As of this week, we have joined LEGO Digital Play which opens an incredibly exciting new chapter for us. A huge thank you to the Offroad team. You're all superstars.

"I also want to thank everyone who's supported us in getting this far. The people who believed in us when we spun out of Space Ape Games, the people who made the journey enjoyable through all its ups and downs, and everyone at LEGO Digital Play for making us feel incredibly welcome."

Last year, we caught up with Offroad Games CEO Geoffrey Gilles to learn more about the studio’s focus on car-themed games for mobile.