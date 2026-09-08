Pokémon Go dominates early September revenue charts as Honor of Kings falls into seventh

Pokémon Go saw a resurgence during Go Fest 2026: Global in July.

Further Go Fest celebrations have since coincided with further spending spikes.

Shortly after celebrating its 10th anniversary, geolocation giant Pokémon Go has seen yet another spending spike bolstering its revenue ranking.

During the first week of September, the game generated an estimated $44.2 million between Google Play and the App Store, making it the most lucrative mobile game of the period according to AppMagic data.

Pokémon Go spent four days at the top of the charts between the major stores, including three consecutive days starting September 5th.

Ascending again

Pokémon Go’s latest surge has followed an overall spending increase this summer surrounding the milestone anniversary, which included the game’s most successful period in years during Go Fest 2026: Global. In fact, the event helped push Go back into the top 10 highest monthly earners this July.

Scopely Explore has since continued the celebration with Pokémon Go Fest 2026: Mega Ascension, which commenced on August 31st.

During the event, players could encounter themed wild Pokémon and Raids, take on time-limited research and unlock exclusive moves. The daily Remote Raid Pass limit was also increased, allowing players to spend more premium currency per day to enter battles with Legendary Pokémon.

On the first day of Mega Ascension, daily spending between the major app stores increased by 73%, hitting $6.1m. The event wrapped up on September 4th, again making $6.1m.

Then followed Pokémon Go Fest 2026: Mega Finale, a culmination and conclusion to the months-long Go Fest. This event spanned the weekend, with players able to face powerful Mega Raids and encounter Mega Mewtwo in exchange for Raid Tickets on September 5th and 6th.

Armoured Mewtwo also returned for the first time since 2020, with an appearance inspired by the Mewtwo Strikes Back - Evolution movie, from its time training with Team Rocket leader Giovanni. This version of the popular Legendary is unavailable in the main series, playable exclusively in Go.

Again, daily spending accelerated, up by a further 66% to $10.1m on September 5th. An additional $9.6m was made upon the event’s conclusion on September 6th.

Overall, the events appear to have helped Pokémon Go generate $44.2m during the first week of the month - likely more when considering web shop revenue.

Between the Play Store and App Store, the US contributed the largest share at $19.3m, followed by Japan at $11m.

The very best

As Pokémon Go rose to the top of the charts, so did fellow Scopely title Monopoly Go. The game ranked second for the first week of September with $33.6m in player spending, up from sixth place a week prior.

Delta Force ranked third at $33.5m, having just seen its highest-ever daily spend on mobile after almost two years. Meanwhile, Tencent’s strategy giant Honor of Kings saw a significant fall into seventh after topping the charts for the first eight months of the year.

Of course, there are still three weeks to go before September’s chart toppers are conclusive.

Armoured Mewtwo’s return to Pokémon Go was revealed during the 2026 Pokémon World Championships in San Francisco, where The Pokémon Company also unveiled a new movie inspired by the Trading Card Game.

PocketGamer.biz also interviewed Pokémon Go head of EMEA marketing Jack Wilcock around the anniversary, local partnerships and regional events.