Delta Force surpasses $10m in daily player spending for the first time

Delta Force generated $10 million in daily player spending for the first time on September 4th, 2026.

The surge peaked at almost $10.1 million the next day.

Team Jade’s tactical shooter Delta Force has recorded its highest daily player spending ever more than a year after its release on mobile.

According to AppMagic estimates, the title saw its first $10 million day on the platform on September 4th, 2026. It proceeded to make almost $10.1m on September 5th, setting a new record between Google Play and the App Store.

The stark rise on the 4th marked a 603% increase in daily spending over September 3rd and occurred during the release of end-of-season content. An update introduced the Warfare Weekly Supply event with rewards like Premium Weapon EXP tokens and a Warfare EXP multiplier card, running until September 7th.

During the event period, players can use specific weapons to earn bonus rewards and spend in-game resources for a range of assault rifles in a prize pool. At the weekend, gamers received double the usual Merit awarded during their first three Warfare Grade Matches.

Players in China accounted for more than 99% of that spending peak on September 5th. The US ranked second even with less than $9,000 in daily spend.

Sudden rise

Delta Force’s lucrative end-of-season content drop propelled it into first place on the mobile games spending charts last Friday, up from 19th place on Thursday. Landing in first, it overtook the likes of Pokémon Go, Royal Match and Honor of Kings, even earning more than double the latter’s daily sum.

While Delta Force’s daily player spending grew slightly on the 5th, it actually fell into second place as Pokémon Go saw its own latest surge - following a recent comeback during its 10th anniversary. The geolocation giant surpassed Delta Force by less than $13,000. Delta Force slipped into third place on Sunday, with spending down to $5.8m.

The game has seen a handful of sudden, short-lived spikes over its lifetime, with revenue typically tumbling back to its baseline in a matter of days. Its previous record was set on November 15th, 2025, having made $9.8m on mobile. The next day, spending fell to $5.4m and it dropped back below $2m by November 20th.

In this latest instance, spending has surged during an end-of-season update with season 11 scheduled to roll out on September 8th, 2026. Whether this will impact the longevity of the current spending surge remains to be seen.

Of course, Delta Force’s total earnings are likely higher still when including its PC and console versions. During its lifetime - almost two years long when including soft launch - it has made $112.5m on mobile.

With a global launch in 2025, the game ranked among the most lucrative releases last year. Team Jade intends to treat the season 11 update as its second anniversary celebration, set to include new operator Rowan Walsh and his military dog Clover.