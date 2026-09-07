Star Stable Entertainment lays off 20% of staff

Nordisk Games-owned developer Star Stable Entertainment has laid off approximately 20% of staff.

In a statement, interim CEO James Watkins said the move was necessary to secure the long-term future of the company.

Job losses

“By reducing our operating costs and refocusing our resources, we are putting Star Stable in the best possible position to adapt, grow, and deliver memorable experiences for players today and for years to come,” said Watkins.

“Right now, our immediate focus is supporting the talented colleagues who are leaving us. I want to express my sincere personal gratitude for their hard work, creativity and dedication. We are fully committed to helping them navigate this transition with care and respect.

“If your company is currently hiring, please consider connecting with our affected staff. They will bring tremendous skill and heart to any team.”

Star Stable Entertainment recently celebrated its 15th annivesary since the company was founded. The developer is most famous for its Star Stable IP, which sees players care for their own horses and explore the island of Jorvik.

Nordisk Games took a minority stake in the studio back in May 2018 for $18 million, before later becoming a majority shareholder in 2021.