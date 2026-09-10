Unity launches official Claude Code plugin with 29 built-in engine skills

Features include Unity CLI integration and live Editor control through Unity’s MCP server.

Unity says the plugin reduces errors and improves AI-assisted development workflows.

Unity has launched an official plugin for Claude Code to bring first-party Unity tools and workflows directly into Anthropic’s AI coding agent.

The plugin builds on the Unity CLI unveiled at Unite Seoul and is designed to help developers work with Unity projects through AI-assisted coding.

Unity said the plugin installs its engineering skills, Unity CLI and Unity’s MCP server for live Editor control, allowing Claude Code to interact with Unity projects using official workflows.

“The developer community has done a great job of offering plugins that provide a lot of skills that are very helpful," Unity said in a post. “It was clear to us that a plugin is important and many are widely used.

“We decided to create a first party plugin so that you can benefit from skills written by the Unity teams that own the feature, have had a security review, and provide documentation that stays in step with the engine.”

AI workflows

Available through Claude Code on desktop or terminal, the plugin launches with 29 built-in skills covering areas including URP, UI Toolkit, Multiplayer, LevelPlay and in-app purchases.

Unity said the goal is to reduce the guesswork that general-purpose coding agents often face when working with Unity projects.

The plugin also teaches Claude Code how Unity projects are structured, where assets are stored and how engine-specific systems should be configured.

The game engine company further added that it developed a first-party plugin to provide skills written by Unity engineers, reviewed for security and kept in sync with engine documentation and updates.

Claude Code is the first coding agent to support the official plugin, with Unity planning to expand availability to additional coding agents later this year.