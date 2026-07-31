Unity adds dedicated engine support for Netflix Games

The update enables developers to build games for mobile and TV

Unity says the changes allow studios to build once and ship across platforms.

The update aims to shorten the journey from browsing to playing for Netflix members.

Unity has launched dedicated engine support for Netflix Games, expanding its capabilities to support the streaming company's multi-platform games ecosystem.

The update is designed to make it easier for developers to build and deliver games across mobile and TV using Unity.

According to the company, the dedicated support includes optimisations for Netflix's cloud gaming offering, enabling studios to build games once and ship them across multiple platforms through a more streamlined development process.

Unity said the enhancements are also intended to speed up the path for Netflix members to move from browsing a game to playing it, reducing friction across the platform's gaming experience.

Platform support

The announcement builds on an existing relationship between the two companies, with several Netflix Games titles already developed using Unity.

These include Netflix Minigolf, Unhinged, Party Crashers: Fool Your Friends!, Black Mirror: Thronglets, Underwatermelon: Fruit Merge, Netflix is a Joke Presents: Gifted, Netflix Puzzled, and Squid Game: Unleashed.

By adding dedicated support within the Unity Engine, the company aims to simplify cross-platform development for studios building games for Netflix while improving compatibility with the platform's expanding gaming ecosystem.

Earlier this month, Unity unveiled Unity 7, its latest game engine that's scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2027.