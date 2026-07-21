Unity 7 unveiled ahead of 2027 launch

Unity 7 will integrate AI tools and coding agents into development workflows.

Unity 6 projects are expected to upgrade without rebuilding.

Faster Play Mode and shader builds are among the platform's performance upgrades.

New graphics and monetisation features are central to the platform.

Unity has revealed that Unity 7 is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2027.

Revealed during Unite Seoul, Unity 7 is the company's next-generation authoring platform for game development, designed to support modern workflows where developers, artists, producers and coding agents collaborate throughout the production process.

Unity said the platform will integrate with existing AI tools to help teams move from concept to a playable game more quickly while also supporting game growth and monetisation.

Moreover, the company stressed that developers using Unity 6 will not face a traditional upgrade process, with projects, code and skills carrying over without requiring rebuilding or learning a new language.

Core improvements

Unity 7 is built around five core pillars. These include faster creation through a modernised CoreCLR foundation, near-instant Play Mode, faster shader builds and improved domain reloads.

The platform also introduces new APIs, a command-line interface and a free-to-use MCP that connects coding agents directly to Unity.

Furthermore, the company is introducing new rendering technologies, AI-assisted graphics optimisation and expanded monetisation tools. More realistic lighting and graphical details are expected for every platform from mobile to PC.

Unity 7 will enter early beta testing in December ahead of its Q1 2027 launch.

“Game development is changing faster than at any point in history,” said Unity president and CEO Matt Bromberg.

“The future belongs not to the biggest team, but to those who can use new technology to create something unique and find an audience. Unity 7 is the platform that meets this moment.”