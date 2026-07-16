Google and Epic withdraw settlement as Play Store overhaul moves ahead

US developers' app listings will automatically be available to eligible third-party stores unless they opt out.

Google has launched the Play Catalogue Access Program for third-party app stores.

Participating stores must pay a $5,000 annual review fee and meet security and policy requirements.

Google said withdrawing the motion lets it focus on implementing its broader business model changes.

Epic Games and Google have withdrawn their joint attempt to modify the court-ordered changes to Android app distribution in the United States.

As reported by The Verge, the move clears the way for Google Play to begin carrying rival app stores from July 22nd, 2026.

The companies formally dropped their proposed settlement, which would have replaced Judge James Donato's original permanent injunction with a sideloading-based "Registered App Store" model.

Instead, Google will now implement the court's original remedy, allowing third-party Android app stores to be distributed through Google Play while providing them access to the Play catalogue.

“We’ve agreed with Epic to withdraw our motion to modify the US court’s injunction rather than prolonging this process which creates uncertainty for the ecosystem," said Google.

“This allows us to focus on executing our recently announced global business model evolution to deliver greater app store choice, lower prices, and more opportunities for developers and users.

“We remain committed to maintaining Android’s industry-leading security and fostering a competitive ecosystem where every app store and developer has the freedom to compete. In parallel, we continue to comply with the US court’s injunction."

Store changes

To support the rollout, Google has launched the Play Catalogue Access Program for third-party app stores.

Participating stores will pay a $5,000 annual fee for security and policy reviews, must distribute apps only within the US, maintain transparent trust and safety policies, remain open to eligible third-party developers, and keep malware install attempts below 1%.

The move follows a jury verdict that found Google held an illegal monopoly over Android app distribution.

While the withdrawal removes uncertainty around the implementation of the injunction, questions remain over whether Google could still introduce fees for link-out payments, an issue highlighted by the court's independent economist, Professor Nancy Rose.

Google previously announced that its sideloaded Registered App Store programme will launch outside the US with a future Android release, creating different approaches for the US and international markets.

What remains

Stash co-founder Archie Stonehill took to LinkedIn to share that the withdrawal of Google's proposed settlement means the court's original injunction remains in place, preserving what he described as the "stronger remedy" for developers.

Stonehill said rival app stores will now be able to appear directly inside Google Play rather than relying on sideloading, while developers also retain the right to direct users to download apps through in-app links.

However, he noted that one major issue remains unresolved: whether Google can introduce fees on link-out transactions.

“For US developers: keep your zero-fee link-outs for now, change nothing, your position just got stronger," said Stonehill. “But stay alert, because the fee fight may not be over. And definitely start exploring the options for alt store distribution."