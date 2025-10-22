US judge grants Google one-week extension to comply with Epic Games injunction

The injunction requires Google to allow developers to set their own prices and use alternative billing systems.

As reported by The Verge, both Google and Epic jointly requested the one-week extension, which was approved by Judge James Donato on October 20th.

The injunction mandates Google to let developers set their own prices and use alternative billing systems following the court's ruling in favour of Epic Games over its app store practices.

Google said it will comply with the injunction while appealing the ruling and plans to petition the US Supreme Court by October 27th.

Deadline uncertainty

Earlier this month, the US Supreme Court rejected Google’s bid to block parts of an order requiring it to overhaul the Play Store by October 22nd.

The reason for the extension remains unclear, despite Epic CEO Tim Sweeney previously celebrating the original October 22nd deadline as a major win for developers’ payment freedoms.

“The Supreme Court has thrown out Google's stay request," said Sweeney at the time. “Starting October 22nd, developers will be legally entitled to steer US Google Play users to out-of-app payments without fees, scare screens, and friction - same as Apple App Store users in the US."

Epic dismissed Google’s objections as “flawed security claims” and urged the court to uphold the order to promote competition and lower prices.