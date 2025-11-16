Why is Google policing how the world's top mobile games monetise? | Week in Mobile Games podcast
The PocketGamer.biz podcast team give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and what's inside this week's episode 72...
PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple talks through the latest games industry news on the 72nd episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.
On this week’s show we take a look at:
- Our investigation into how Epic and Google plans to police how the top grossing mobile games monetise on Android and exactly who the newly proposed Play store policies impact.
- The Top 30 MENA Game Makers.
- Playtika's direct-to-consumer growth.
- Supercell's FAQ shining a light on why it closed Squad Busters.
- The plethora of new mobile games with big IP attached.
