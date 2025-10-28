Google is rolling out age verification on the Play Store

The feature mirrors similar checks added to YouTube and precedes new US digital age laws.

Users can verify their age with an ID, selfie, credit card, or third-party services like Verifymy.io.

New state laws in Texas, Utah, and Louisiana mandate stricter child-safety and age checks.

Google will also begin verifying the identities of Android developers starting in 2026.

Google has begun rolling out an age verification system on the Play Store that requires users to confirm they are 18 or older to download specific apps.

As reported by Android Police, the move follows similar age checks recently introduced on YouTube and comes ahead of new US state-level digital age laws taking effect next year.

The update prompts users to verify their age using options like a government ID, selfie, credit card, or third-party services such as Verifymy.io, which estimates age from email activity.

Google said the age verification process will roll out gradually and vary by region, with some areas not requiring verification and others offering different verification methods.

State laws drive compliance

The update follows new child-safety and age-verification laws in several US states, with Texas enforcing its app store bill on January 1st, 2026, Utah on May 7th, and Louisiana on July 1st.

These laws require both the Google Play Store and App Store to verify user ages, obtain parental consent for minors, and share age data with developers for compliance.

Apple said it supports stronger online safety for children but warned that Texas’s new law risks user privacy by requiring app stores to collect sensitive data from all users.

Aside from user verification, Google will require Android app developers in Brazil, Thailand and Indonesia to verify their identities starting next year, with a global rollout planned for 2027.