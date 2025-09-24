Google Play launches raft of new games features

Sidekick provides real-time tips and coaching without leaving the game.

Google Play has unveiled new features like Play Games Sidekick to help users curate relevant information and access to Gemini during sessions.

Sidekick integrates Gemini Live’s screen sharing to provide real-time, in-game guidance with verbal tips and support to give players AI-powered coaching without leaving their game.

Google Play also launched a Play Games Leagues feature that allows users to compete for Play Points, engage with the community, and earn bragging rights. The first league will run from October 10th to 23rd in Subway Surfers.

Moreover, Google Play has improved Game Detail Pages to show events, updates, offers, and player progress, while also adding a Q&A feature next month in select markets.

Expansive catalogue

The You tab is also a new personalised hub for rewards, subscriptions, recommendations, and updates, with dedicated gamer profiles and tailored content across apps. It will roll out globally from October 1st, 2025.

Meanwhile, Google Play Games on PC is also moving out of beta to full release. Google said the move is part of its commitment to multiplatform play and “greater" mobile-to-PC continuity.

“Our catalogue includes over 200,000 titles available across mobile and PC, so no matter how you play there’s a game for everyone," Google wrote.

The company added: “We continue to invest in protecting users and developers with AI-powered threat detection, stronger privacy policies, supercharged developer tools and new industry-wide partnerships."