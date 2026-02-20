Grand Mountain Adventure 2 wins mobile honour at Swedish Game Awards

Toppluva’s Grand Mountain Adventure 2 claimed Best Small Screen / Mobile Game to mark a win for Sweden’s mobile developers.

ARC Raiders dominated the awards, winning Game of the Year, Best Audio, Best Game Design and Best Technology

The Swedish Game Awards 2026 has revealed this year's winners, celebrating standout achievements across Sweden’s games industry.

The ceremony recognised excellence in design, technology, art and live service. Though PC and console games dominated the ceremony, mobile titles also made their mark on the night, with Toppluva’s Grand Mountain Adventure 2 winning Best Small Screen / Mobile Game.

Mojang Studios’ Minecraft secured the accolade for Best Live Service, while King's Candy Crush Saga also earned a nomination in the category.

Swedish Game Awards winners revealed

Game of the Year: ARC Raiders – Embark Studios

ARC Raiders – Embark Studios Best Audio : ARC Raiders – Embark Studios

: ARC Raiders – Embark Studios Best Art : The Midnight Walk – MoonHood

: The Midnight Walk – MoonHood Best Game Design: ARC Raiders – Embark Studios

ARC Raiders – Embark Studios Independent Game of the Year: Keep Driving – YCJY Games

Keep Driving – YCJY Games Best Multiplayer : Split Fiction – Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts

: Split Fiction – Hazelight Studios / Electronic Arts Best Small Screen / Mobile Game: Grand Mountain Adventure 2 – Toppluva

Grand Mountain Adventure 2 – Toppluva Best Technology: ARC Raiders – Embark Studios

ARC Raiders – Embark Studios Best Live Service: Minecraft – Mojang Studios

Minecraft – Mojang Studios Foreign Game of the Year: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Sandfall Interactive / Kepler Interactive Jury’s Special Prize: Simogo Legacy Collection

Simogo Legacy Collection Players’ Game of the Year: Europa Universalis V – Paradox Tinto / Paradox Interactive

