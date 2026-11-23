GTA 6 has generated $3.79bn in worldwide day-one retail sales.

The game also sold 32.5 million units before release, setting a record across all platforms.

Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto VI generated $3,79 billion in day one retail sales, making it the biggest entertainment launch in history, according to parent company Take-Two Interactive.

The figure sets a new record for entertainment across all mediums, with sales based on company estimates through the end of November 19th worldwide, when the game was released.

Take-Two also stated that GTA 6 sold 32.5 million units before its release, setting a new record for pre-release sales across all platforms.

A record-breaking release

“It is with immense gratitude that we enter a new chapter of Rockstar Games with the release of Grand Theft Auto VI,” said Sam Houser, president and founder of Rockstar Games.

“We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world and we couldn’t be more excited to share this moment with you.”

The launch surpasses the previous record set by Grand Theft Auto V, which generated $1bn in worldwide retail sales during its first three days back in 2013.

In an analysis piece, we looked at GTA 6’s pre-order performance and what its release could mean for mobile.