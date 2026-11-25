GTA mobile games were downloaded a combined 2.3 million times during GTA 6's launch week.

Twitch app installs doubled to 1.3m during the same period.

The launch of Grand Theft Auto 6 on console sparked a 4x boost to downloads of GTA mobile games, according to AppMagic estimates sent to PocketGamer.biz.

In the launch week of November 16th to 22nd, downloads rose from 590,000 the week before to 2.3 million.

GTA: Vice City - Definitive was the most installed title with over 1.1m installs. GTA 6 is set in Leonida, featuring Vice City.

The launch week for GTA 6 marked the fourth best week for GTA mobile game downloads ever. The top three came in December 2023 with the release of the GTA trilogy on Netflix. The week of December 11th to 17th, 2023 saw eight million installs for the franchise.

Steam boost

AppMagic also provided estimates for Steam daily active users. GTA 5 Enhanced saw 1.77x growth as DAUs rose from 407k on November 16th to 718k on November 21st.

GTA Legacy, meanwhile, rose 1.69x from 293k to 494k, and GTA 4: The Complete Edition saw 1.68x growth from 68k to 115k.

Combined, the three titles went from 770k DAUs to 1.3m. For GTA 4, that was the highest since the platform began tracking Steam activity in December 2024.

Mobile apps surge

Elsewhere, GTA 6’s launch also impacted console companion and streaming apps. The PlayStation App garnered 1.3m downloads during the launch week, more than twice the previous week, and over three times its usual level.

PS Remote Play saw 2.4x growth to 437k, while the Xbox app rose 1.7x to 611k.

Twitch downloads doubled to 1.3m during launch week, seeing a rise from 88k a day on November 16th to 253k on November 18th.