GTA 6’s launch day marked the lowest day of spending for 2026 in the United States at $28.4m, according to AppMagic estimates.

Net revenue for the seven days ending November 19th fell 2.7% week-on-week and 19.5% year-over-year.

November 19th also marked the lowest day for US game downloads at around 7.2m. Installs dropped by 3.6% W/W and 12.4% Y/Y to 60.4m.

It should be noted that a similar trend was observed in 2025. November 18th marked one of the lowest revenue-generating days of last year at $37.2m. Days worse than this were between January 19th and 22nd, as well as March 19th and 20th, which appear to show anomalous drops in store revenue.

For yearly revenue comparisons, there has also been a shift by major publishers to direct-to-consumer platforms, which impact their App Store and Google Play earnings.

Global market shifts

Globally, sales across the App Store and Google Play fell to $91.5m on November 18th, the lowest of the year. On November 19th, GTA 6’s launch day, revenue climbed slightly to $92m - the second lowest of the year.

For the seven days ending November 19th, sales were down 2% W/W to $750 million, which marked a 15% fall Y/Y.

As in the US, a similar trend was observed around these dates in 2025. November 18th represented one of the lowest days for revenue last year, outside of anomalous drops around January 19th and March 20th.

Downloads, meanwhile, declined by 4.9% W/W and 14.2% Y/Y.

Another point to note is that the global market has seen a decline in spending across the App Store and Google Play this year. Between January and October, sales fell by 2.3% Y/Y to approximately $38.8 billion, while installs declined by 6.7% Y/Y to 40.3bn.

Looking at China’s games market, where GTA 6 has not yet officially launched, App Store player spending saw its second lowest day for revenue on November 18th at $13.3m, before climbing to $13.7m on November 19th.

The lowest day for earnings was November 10th, when revenue fell to $12.8m.

For more insights on how GTA 6’s launch may impact mobile and the wider games market, check out our data article here with insights from Sensor Tower, AppMagic and Stream Charts.