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There’s no escaping Rockstar’s blockbuster launch of GTA 6 this week.



Sure, it’s a console launch. But it’s more than that, the franchise is a global phenomenon and its release, 13 years after GTA V landed, represents a rare cultural moment for games. Even the BBC had live 24-hour coverage as it launched around the world.



The scale of the buzz has been seen a handful of times before with the likes of Fortnite and Pokémon Go. That’s not to forget a different kind of virality from Roblox hits like Steal a Brainrot and Grow a Garden, garnering tens of millions of concurrent players. But the scale of GTA’s development is unprecedented, providing what appears to be unlimited resources and time to create an inevitable hit.



It’s hard to think that any other studio could execute on something similar. The industry has seen plenty of big-budget games, of course. In China, there’s ambition and resources to create large open-world games that are playable across platforms. Like Genshin Impact, for example.





But the bar is incredibly high. GTA is a decades old IP that’s built on the success and trust of the franchise and Rockstar name.



As Warren Spector put it: “Its billion-dollar development cost and an undoubtedly crazy marketing budget don’t represent a business model anyone else can or probably should emulate. That’s especially true when thousands of developers are out of work. A billion dollars pays for a lot of games and a lot of salaries.”



Xsolla president Chris Hewish said it is “hands down the largest game launch that I’ve ever experienced or seen”.



“It's a big moment for the games industry. It's bringing a lot of attention back upon the industry, which has kind of faded from the broader market outside of core gaming. So I think that's a positive. It'll bring back a lot of lapsed players.”

Mobile influence

Mobile developers don’t often miss out on an attempt to capture a game’s popularity. Despite GTA’s enormous size, it’s still no exception. One top title in the vein of the IP is OneState.

The game went global this year and has bagged an estimated $90m in net revenue from the App Store and Google Play, per AppMagic estimates. Peanuts compared to Rockstar’s giant, but a success all the same. On the horizon are games like Garena Free City.



Sensor Tower estimates hours spent on mobile games in the US will drop by 20 million in the 30 days after GTA 6’s launch. Usage of food delivery and social media apps, meanwhile, are expected to see a rise.





On that mobile impact, RZR Global CEO Aman Sareen told us: “I expect a temporary dip among overlapping audiences, then most players returning as they settle back into their routines. The marketers who come out ahead will be the ones who can tell a pause from a loss.”



The big question in the industry right now is: will there ever be another launch like GTA 6? There will be successes, for sure. Enormous blockbusters that attract the attention of players around the world. Perhaps AI will play a hand next time if the tech fulfils its promise. But GTA 6 is a unique beast that defines an era (and superpowers it) of big triple-A budgets and big games.



“That is the big question. Is this the swan song for big triple-A massive launches or is this reigniting those massive launches from the past?” said Hewish. “I think the verdict is out. I think the opportunity might be there, but it would look a little different.”