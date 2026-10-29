Xsolla partners with PocketGamer.biz on the Top 30 Canada Game Makers 2026

Canada punches well above its weight in games. It has 821 active studios, supporting more than 34,000 full-time-equivalent jobs. Together, the industry contributes C$5.1 billion to Canada’s GDP and roughly three-quarters of its revenue comes from exports.

Montréal, Vancouver and Toronto are global hubs. Some of the biggest names in games have major teams here. So do hundreds of nimble independents. Generous tax credits, deep talent pools and a reputation as a soft-launch test market all help.

That’s why we’re launching the Top 30 Canada Game Makers 2026. The list will be revealed at PG Connects Summit Montréal on November 10th.

Similar to our Top 50 Mobile Game Makers, it highlights the companies at the top of their game. This time, the focus is entirely on Canada, covering developers and publishers of all sizes, across every platform.

A word from our sponsor

We’re delighted to welcome Xsolla as headline partner for the list.

“Canadian studios build for the world from day one. With roughly three-quarters of the industry’s revenue coming from exports, the question for most teams is not whether to sell globally, but how much of each sale they keep when they do,” said Xsolla president Chris Hewish.

“The Top 30 recognises the companies answering that question well. As the only global Merchant of Record purpose-built for games, Xsolla gives Canadian developers the infrastructure to sell direct to players in more than 200 countries, with 1,000+ payment methods and 130+ currencies. On a $20 purchase, a direct web shop can return up to $19 to the studio, compared with roughly $13 through an app store. More than 800 mobile games already run Xsolla Web Shops and we look forward to meeting the teams on this list in Montréal.”

Learn how Canadian studios sell direct to players at xsolla.com.

See it first at PGC Summit Montréal

PGC Summit Montréal brings mobile games to MIGS, Canada’s largest and longest-running B2B games conference. It takes place at the Grand Quay of the Port of Montreal. One ticket gets you into both events. Expect talks, curated matchmaking, and the full MIGS expo floor.

PG Connects attendees also get 15% off MIGS tickets. Tickets are available here.

Can’t make it? The full list will be published on PocketGamer.biz after the event.