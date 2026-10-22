Entries for The Big Indie Pitch at Montréal close this week

The Big Indie Pitch sponsored by Xsolla takes place within MIGS26.

This is a mobile, PC and console edition.

We've arranged a special 15% off for PG Connects attendees with MIGS.

Taking place within MIGS26, the Big Indie Pitch sponsored by Xsolla at PG Connects Summit Montréal delivers a unique quick-fire format that gives each developer five minutes (including Q&A) with each panel of experts. All entrants will get feedback in real-time and post-event via email too. Think speed-dating for developers and experts, and you get the idea.

That’s not all though, as the top three will get editorial coverage on Steel Media’s sites (PocketGamer.biz and family), making this a great chance to get you, your studio and your game played by the world. Additional prizes can also include promotional packages, as well as free tickets and even event space at a future Pocket Gamer Connects conference.

This is a mobile, PC and console edition, so applications are welcome for all platforms. The closing date for entries is this Tuesday, October 27th. Apply now.

1 ticket, 2 conferences

Taking place on November 10th, this one-day event adds a new destination for the PG Connects world tour 2026, with full access to seminars, panels and the conference expo area as well as curated networking through our programme of fringe events participation.

Your ticket also grants access to the whole MIGS conference. Presented by La Guilde du jeu vidéo du Québec in partnership with XP Gaming, MIGS is Canada’s largest and longest-running B2B video game conference.

We've arranged a special 15% off for PG Connects attendees with MIGS. Tickets are available now.