The PG Connects World Tour 2026 continues with Shanghai, Montréal, Helsinki and more!

Our most expansive Pocket Gamer Connects agenda continues in 2026.

PGC and Pocket Gamer events are heading to Shanghai, Cologne, Seattle, Helsinki and Montréal.

Where will we see you in the second half of the year?

Here we are in July, already! It seems like only yesterday we kicked off our Pocket Gamer Connects World Tour 2026 in London. Since then we've taken our roadshow to San Francisco, Malmö, and Barcelona as part of our most expansive PGC agenda to date.

We're halfway through the year – and we're not slowing down! Supporting global games industry networking and knowledge sharing one event at a time, our events shine a light on a broad line-up of key hubs and emerging markets, all driving business, shaping future trends and positively influencing our sector.

Find out where you can catch us in the second half of the year.

July 29th

PGC Summit Shanghai

Shanghai is a gateway to China, the world’s largest, most lucrative games market… ripe with growth potential. We're totally heading back again after a successful launch in 2025.

August 25th

PG Mobile Games Awards

Get in the room with the industry's finest for our annual celebration of the very best in the mobile games sector. Presented in association with Samsung Gaming Hub.

September 2nd

Big Indie Pitch @ SLICE

The quick-fire competition is heading to Seattle! The speed-dating format gives each developer five minutes to impress our panel of expert judges. Can you knock it out of the park?

October 20th to 21st

PG Connects Nordics

Previously known as PGC Helsinki, this is the biggest B2B games show in the Nordic region. Join 1,500+ attendees in our annual home away from home this October 20th to 21st.

November 10th

MIGS x PGC Summit Montréal

Join us as we bring mobile to MIGS, Canada’s largest and longest-running B2B video game conference - and the gateway to the North American video game industry.

Invitation to speak

Calling expert speakers for our events around the world in H2 2026. Wherever you join us, you will gain complimentary VIP entry to the event and build your brand.