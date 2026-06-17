PGC Barcelona a sun-soaked success

46% of attendees were from Spain, meaning a strong attendance from the international industry.

47% key decision makers: senior management, founders and C-suite executives.

Over 1,600 meetings were made through our online networking platform.

This week saw the return of PG Connects Barcelona for a smash-hit second edition with more than 1,100 registrations across all activities.

We welcomed visitors from 49 countries and five continents, representing more than 540 companies. Just under half were from Spain (46%), meaning a strong attendance from the international industry. A similar proportion (47%) were key decision-makers: senior management, founders and C-suite executives.

The whole venue was filled with a vibrant atmosphere - in fact, that buzz spilled over into the sun-soaked outdoor terrace. The expanded Big Indie Zone was even busier than last year, and the new Careers Zone Round Table programme was well received.

Over 1,600 meetings were arranged through our online networking platform, with countless more organic meetings taking place around the event.

The event rocked

“Barcelona has once again proved itself to be an important hub for the global games business.” Dave Bradley, General Manager

“Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona has been a fantastic second year for us in the region. As part of our mission to keep growing and connecting the global games industry, the event rocked: it felt bigger, busier and more established throughout, with more going on throughout the venue and the city, more MeetToMatch meetings and a really positive buzz across both days," said Steel Media general manager Dave Bradley.

“It was especially rewarding to see such strong engagement across the conference programme, where new tracks like Beyond The Storefront and Apps x Games were well received. The Careers Zone section and the AI Gamechangers Summit really spoke directly to some of the biggest opportunities and challenges facing the games industry right now.

“The quality of the talks, panels, networking and wider community support has been hugely encouraging, and Barcelona has once again proved itself to be an important hub for the global games business. Next stop: Shanghai!”

Coming soon

July 29th: PGC Summit Shanghai

Back for its own second edition, next month will see PGC Summit Shanghai in association with MyGamez.

Shanghai's undisputed position as a major international hub for technology and China's roster of titanic games publishers and development studios create a powerhouse combination. This one-day summit at this uniquely thrilling location will prove an unmissable event for industry leaders and teams from every corner of the games sector.

October 20th and 21st: PG Connects Nordics

Returning with its 13th edition in Helsinki - again including the AI Gamechangers Summit and Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit - and once more proudly part of Finnish Games Week, but with a new name to fully reflect the event's broader regional remit this year.

Expect more than 1,500 mobile, PC and console professionals from the whole Nordic and international games industry to gather for two programme-packed days of learning from 150+ of the world’s leading minds.