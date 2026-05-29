PGC Summit Malmö sets the standard in Sweden

We welcomed visitors from 44 countries across six continents.

Two thirds of attendees were game makers (66%) and a similar proportion of senior management (69%).

Nearly three quarters of the audience are working in the PC/Mac sector (73%), with just under half focusing on mobile (44%).

This week saw our first event in Sweden with the advent of the two-day PGC Summit Malmö x MeetToMatch powered by Xsolla.

Taking place during Nordic Game Week, more than 500 attendees made the most of our dedicated networking space, with over 1,000 meetings arranged through our online networking platform and countless more organic meetings taking place around the event.

We welcomed visitors from 44 countries across six continents, two thirds of whom were game makers (66%) and a similar proportion of senior management (69%). Interestingly, nearly three quarters of the audience are working in the PC/Mac sector (73%), with just under half focusing on mobile (44%).

Wednesday was entirely focused on connecting, with networking and meetings running throughout the day - and the atmosphere was buzzing! The always highly competitive Big Indie Pitch was a particular highlight with some great entries. We’ll bring you the full results soon.

Thursday added a four-track seminar schedule with over 25 speakers from King, Rovio, Xsolla, Sony Interactive Entertainment and more covering everything from Swedish Success to the latest global trends.

“Our first PGC Summit Malmö exceeded our expectations, with strong attendance, outstanding engagement and a genuinely positive atmosphere throughout the city," said Steel Media general manager Dave Bradley.

"The event reflects our ongoing strategy of bringing the Pocket Gamer Connects mix of networking, knowledge-sharing and business opportunities to key games hubs around the world.

"We're hugely grateful to our sponsors, speakers, partners and attendees for making the event such a success, with particular thanks to MeetToMatch for helping facilitate over 1,000 business meetings.

"Sweden's games industry continues to demonstrate remarkable strength and creativity, and we're excited to build on this momentum as part of our wider regional strategy when Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics returns to Helsinki this October.”

Coming soon

Take the conversations you started in Malmö to the next level in Helsinki with PG Connects Nordics this October 20th and 21st.

We're gearing up for our annual Helsinki home-from-homecoming, but things are just a little different this year. Coming back bigger and better than ever, we've broadened our horizons beyond Finland to welcome attendees from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland and more.

Can’t wait until Autumn for your next fix of PG Connects? Great news - you don’t have to! We’re excited to head back to Spain for the second edition of PG Connects Barcelona next month on June 15th and 16th. This one’s going to be something special…