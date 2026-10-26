PG Connects Summit Montréal: The content and speakers you'll want to see

The latest speakers to confirm include Wero, Tribute Games and Ubisoft Montreal.

They join Ludia, Phantom Rowboat and Motive Studio.

Use code MIGS26-PGC15 to save up to CA$190.

Join us this November 10th as we bring mobile games to the Montréal International Game Summit (MIGS).

Taking place within the larger event, PG Connects Summit Montréal 2026 focuses on mobile and AI, offering 500 mobile games professionals an unparalleled opportunity to turbo-charge their networking whilst getting business-beating insight, latest industry trends and more.

Your ticket grants access to both events, with a special 15% discount for PG Connects attendees. Use code MIGS26-PGC15 to save up to CA$190.

Seminar highlights

We're adding speakers to the programme every day, with the latest to confirm including Wero, Tribute Games and Ubisoft Montreal. Here are some highlights of seminars you won’t want to miss:

LiveOps Strategy - Lucas Labordiere and Karl Dandan of Ludia.

- Lucas Labordiere and Karl Dandan of Ludia. How to build resilient live service businesses for fun and profit - Sean Wylie-Toal of Extra Dimension Games.

- Sean Wylie-Toal of Extra Dimension Games. What founding a studio actually costs - Jon Huffman of Phantom Rowboat.

- Jon Huffman of Phantom Rowboat. Writing for Established IP - Ashley Cooper of Motive Studio.

Plus:

AI may make your game cheaper, but does it make your studio more valuable? - Rhys Dekle of Strategic Alternatives.

- Rhys Dekle of Strategic Alternatives. The story of Hyper Hippo Entertainment’s Adventure Capitalist 9.0 - VP Alexandre Denault.

- VP Alexandre Denault. Your Discord server through every stage of game development - Anthony Tešija of Discord.

- Anthony Tešija of Discord. How an indie company can thrive in difficult times - Frederic Tremblay of ALTKEY.

- Frederic Tremblay of ALTKEY. The science behind games that players can't put down - Robert Warren of LoopLight Studios.

More from MIGS26

The broader event returns with more stages, more speakers and more opportunities to grow your business and career. This year features a further three content stages of speakers with highlights including:

How IO Interactive’s studio strategy shaped 007 First Light - Sandra S. Mondahl.

- Sandra S. Mondahl. How Paralives became a success thanks to a marketing-first strategy - Alex Massé.

- Alex Massé. Ghost Ship Games’ growth to 12 million players - Søren Lundgaard.

Multi-track themed conference schedule

Within PG Connects Summit Montréal, the three conference tracks include:

Global Trends

Embark on a journey that spans across continents, as we present you with an expansive view of the games industry's latest trends, facts, figures, and insights from around the world.

Game Maker Insights

Immerse yourself in real-world case studies from the forefront of the industry, delving into diverse areas such as game design, audio production, character design, user experience (UX) and narrative development.

The Growth Track

In addition to mastering gameplay mechanics, understanding user acquisition and retention techniques is crucial for growing your game. Gain essential insights into effective strategies on how to grow your business in adverse and new environments, optimise your game's user interface and continuously analyse player feedback.

The Big Indie Pitch

As well as the seminars, we'll host a special Mobile, plus PC + Console Edition of this unique indie developer competition. With a quick-fire format, each game maker gets a frantic five minutes (including Q&A) with our panel of experts to make the case for why their title should be judged the winner.

Book now and save

Your ticket grants access to both events, with a special 15% discount for PG Connects attendees. Use code MIGS26-PGC15 to save up to CA$190.