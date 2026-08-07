HandyGames rebrands to THQ Nordic Mobile

German developer and publisher HandyGames has rebranded to THQ Nordic Mobile.

The move is said to streamline publishing operations, with the company serving as the dedicated publishing pipeline for bringing major IPs from THQ Nordic’s premium PC and console portfolio to mobile.

Retaining the name

The publisher’s Giebelstadt-based internal development team will continue operating under the name HandyGames Studios to work on original titles, as well as supporting technical porting pipelines.

HandyGames co-founders Christopher Kassulke and Markus Kassulke will remain on to lead publishing and development operations.

HandyGames was acquired by THQ Nordic back in 2018 for an undisclosed fee.

“After more than 26 years in the industry I can finally stop explaining that our official company name is really www.handy-games.com GmbH – thanks to the German bureaucracy,” said THQ Nordic Mobile CEO Christopher Kassulke.

“Our publishing unit is re-named to THQ Nordic Mobile GmbH now. Yeah this means everyone now understands that we are an important part of our mother company THQ Nordic GmbH in Vienna plus what our core focus is – mobile games.”